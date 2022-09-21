Regularise all contractual employees irrespective of age: BJP

Ludhiana, September 20
A delegation of BJP leaders led by state vice-president Parveen Bansal met the MC Commissioner, Dr Shena Aggarwal, at the Zone D office, Sarabha Nagar, here, on Tuesday. The delegation gave a memorandum to the Commissioner and demanded that there should be no age restriction on the contractual sanitation and sewer workers, who were to be regularised.
Bansal said the previous government had appointed employees and some of them had been working since then.
“They have contributed a lot to keep the city clean even after getting a low income. Some have been serving the MC for the past 15 to 20 years. They have devoted their entire youth in the service of Ludhiana. It is completely unfair if their jobs are not regularised because of age. Every worker should be regularised,” he said.
