‘Regularise contractual staff’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

The Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum highlighting their demands to Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar here on Saturday.

Members of the committee emphasised the need for regularising the services of remaining contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis.

They said approximately 800 such employees, above the age of 42, are still awaiting regularisation of their services.