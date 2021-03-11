Rehabilitate ragpickers living in MC dumpsite's vicinity: NGOs

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 28

Unaware of the ill-effects of poisonous gases emanating from huge accumulated waste, a number of ragpickers, along with their children, have been living in the vicinity of the MC’s main garbage dumpsite spread over around 50 acres on Tajpur Road near Kakka village for a long period. However, the government is yet to pay focus on their rehabilitation.

To find out recyclable or any scrap material, which they can sell to generate income to meet their daily needs, the ragpickers along with their children, without any safety gear, are generally seen searching at the dumpsite.

Around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been accumulated at the dumpsite where garbage collected from the entire city is dumped. Nowadays, the waste is burning and it is even hard to breathe due to the smoke emanating but they still work and stay there.

After seven family members, including a couple and their five children, were charred to death in the recent hut fire incident near the dumpsite, the NGT’s monitoring committee visited the spot on Wednesday. Members of the panel also questioned the civic body authorities about slums located there. A ragpicker, who hails from another state, said: “We have no other source of income due to which we stay here and find recyclable things from the dumpsite. I run my family by selling these items.”

President of Watavarn Sambhal Society, NGO, Jagjeet Singh Mann said he had been seeing these ragpickers living along the dumpsite for the past around 15 years but no steps had been taken for their rehabilitation.

“The dumpsite has already polluted the soil and groundwater. They drink groundwater, which has already been contaminated due to the garbage dump. These workers live under extremely bad conditions. The harmful gases at the dumpsite and smoke emanating from burning waste are a threat to their lives,” he said.

“They come into direct contact of various kinds of waste and gases emanating from the dumpsite. The government and the MC need to pay focus to ensure their rehabilitation. Their children should be admitted to schools. The government should arrange employment opportunities for them so that they can run their families. Moreover, the civic body needs to ensure the garbage processing in a right manner to avoid waste accumulation in future,” he said.

Kapil Arora of the Council of Engineers said the rag pickers living in slums (along the dumpsite) were an important part of society.

“By putting their lives at risk, these workers search for things which can be recycled or reused from waste. The MC has failed to ensure waste segregation but they are segregating the refuse in reality. The government should ensure their rehabilitation and also provide them a safe place to live. They should be provided employment under MGNREGA,” he said.

Environmental activist Col (retd) JS Gill said: “In reality, the ragpickers are segregating waste which was supposed to be done by citizens and the MC, Ludhiana. They should not be ignored. They should be given jobs, following the safety and health-related norms. The government should ensure provision of education to their children. They should be provided accommodation at a safe distance from the dumpsite as risk of any fire incident in the dumpsite vicinity remains high.”