Rehabilitation centre inaugurated at CMCH

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

The Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMCH) Vardhman Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated on the college campus.

The chief guest on the occasion was Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

The other esteemed dignitaries present were Dr SP Oswal, Chairman and Head of the Vardhman Group, Dr William Bhatti, Director, CMC, Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, Principal, Medical College, Dr Loganathan Consultant & Head-PMR, Dr Allen Joseph, Medical Superintendent, and Dr Joseph John, associate MS.

The centre, which has been completed with the contribution of the Vardhman Group, offers complete holistic disability management of patients and management of complications caused by stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders with utilisation of physical agents like heat, cold and electricity along with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, sensory equipment, electrotherapy and also help in restoration of patient’s activities of daily living, mobility and reintegration with the community with near normal quality of life.

All these facilities are now available in CMCH under one roof along with an artificial limb centre that fabricates external appliances to correct or support disabilities and makes artificial limbs for the parts that were amputated surgically or congenitally for lower and upper limbs.