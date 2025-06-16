Reject candidates who deface public property

Use digital campaigning

Elections should be a celebration of democracy and not a catalyst for civic degradation. However, during each election, cities and towns undergo unsightly transformations, with posters and promotional materials featuring political candidates and party symbols defacing public property. Not only are these an eyesore but a blatant disregard for civic responsibility and public space. Such acts diminish the aesthetic value of our surroundings, cause inconvenience to the public and frequently result in local authorities having to bear significant clean-up costs. While political enthusiasm is understandable, it should not come at the expense of the community’s shared spaces. To address this issue, existing laws against property defacement must be strictly enforced. The authorities concerned should impose penalties on candidates who break the rules, including imposing fines or even disqualification. Political parties should be encouraged to use digital campaigning and environmentally friendly promotional methods. All political parties must recognise that safeguarding public property is a collective obligation; thus, they should refrain from defacement of public assets.

Novin Christopher

Impose heavy fines on violators

The defacement of public infrastructure with posters, graffiti and illegal political advertisements during elections is a persistent issue that requires a multi-pronged approach, involving enforcement, public participation and policy measures. Some ways to effectively address the issue include imposing heavy fines on candidates/parties for defacement under the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997. There is a dire need for real-time monitoring by the Municipal Corporation teams to remove illegal posters and track violators. FIRs must be lodged against repeat offenders, including party workers and printing agencies. There should be dedicated public spaces for campaigning and designated “Election Walls” in each ward where parties can legally put up posters. Digital billboards with rotating ad campaigns should be propagated to reduce the need for physical posters. Residents should be provided with a portal to report illegal posters. Drones and CCTV cameras must be used to identify and geo-tag defacement hotspots. Voters should tag authorities and parties on X when they spot violations.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Strict enforcement of laws required

To effectively combat the problem of property defacement, strong enforcement of anti-defacement rules is required. Political parties, advertisers and individuals responsible for putting up or making posters, graffiti and wall writings should face harsh penalties and immediate fines. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation should install public notice boards across the city where promotional information can be exhibited without causing damage to private or public property. Furthermore, encouraging public reporting via a mobile app or WhatsApp helpline could result in faster clean up and enhanced accountability.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Promotes community engagement

To effectively address the issue of property defacement in Ludhiana West during the upcoming byelections, except from just growing public awareness and social media influence, a multi-pronged approach is necessary. First, local authorities should enforce stricter regulations and penalties for defacement, ensuring swift action against violators to deter such behaviour. Second, community engagement programmes should be initiated to educate residents about the importance of maintaining public spaces, encouraging collective responsibility. Third, candidates and political parties should lead by example, committing to ethical campaigning practices that avoid defacing public property and instead focus on digital platforms for outreach. Fourth, social media can be leveraged to run awareness campaigns, highlighting the negative impact of defacement and promoting cleaner alternatives like virtual rallies or posters in designated areas. Finally, collaboration with local businesses and youth groups to monitor and report defacement can foster a sense of ownership. By combining enforcement, education, ethical campaigning, digital outreach and community involvement, Ludhiana West can tackle this persistent issue, ensuring a cleaner and more respectful electoral process, while harnessing the power of public awareness and social media for positive change.

Parmeet Kaur

Advertise in local newspapers

Ludhiana West is facing election fever. Several political parties have put their best candidates in the running for the bypoll and have started advertising their candidate and party’s qualities. One consequence of such an action is that private properties are being defaced with party slogans and big posters containing photographs of the candidates. A report by the MC staff and district election office said that these posters and any other publicity material had been removed from all the sites in the city. Unfortunately, this is not true, these can still be spotted at multiple locations across the city. Advertising by putting up posters does not help convince voters in any way. All residents are aware of the pros and cons of the candidates in the running for the bypoll and a majority have already decided on whom to vote. Such advertisements do not make much difference. Instead of wasting resources on advertising, candidates should seek votes by visiting voters’ homes. This may help sway voters in their favour. Yet another way is to advertise through local newspapers and distribute written material in residential areas.

Gautam Dev

Residents, govt must work in tandem

The defacement of public property has remained a common sight in the city during each election, despite strict laws against such actions. Using public places as personal canvases is an offense and strict action needs to be taken against violators. Punishment for persons found guilty of defacing public property should be at least a year of imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine. It is the duty of public to report individuals who indulge in such acts. If residents support the officials concerned by acting as their eyes and ears incidences of such acts will reduce dramatically. In conclusion, it is not only the responsibility of the government and its officials to keep public property free of defacement, but that of the residents, too.

Jagjit Singh

Install more streetlights, cameras

Defacement of public or government properties refers to intentional damage or disfigurement of public buildings, monuments or infrastructure, often through acts like writing, marking, graffiti, and pasting unauthorised posters. It’s a crime with penalties varying as per the severity and the location of the act. However, civic agencies allow hoardings at specific places for a specific period after a payment of nominal charges. The Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997, addresses the issue of defacement and includes provisions for its prevention and penalties for offenders. The administration must conduct awareness campaigns about the legal consequences of property defacement and install security cameras and lighting in areas prone to defacement. It must be ensured that walls, signs, and other public property are regularly cleaned to deter future defacement. Establish a rapid response system for removing graffiti and other defacements. Laws against property defacement should be enforced vigorously, including penalties for those involved in this act of vandalism. The government must support community-led initiatives to beautify and maintain public places, which can minimise the appeal of defacement.

RS Sembhi

Local Admn must educate citizens

To effectively address the issue of property defacement during the upcoming Ludhiana West byelections, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. Strict enforcement of laws against defacement is crucial, with the authorities concerned imposing penalties on violators. Public awareness campaigns can educate citizens about the negative impacts of defacing public infrastructure and the importance of maintaining such spaces. Political parties and candidates should be encouraged to use authorised advertising spaces and digital platforms. Community engagement can also play a vital role, with local residents reporting incidents and promoting a sense of ownership. Additionally, swift removal of unauthorised posters and banners can prevent accumulation. By combining these measures, Ludhiana West can mitigate property defacement, maintaining the city’s aesthetic appeal and respecting private and public property. This approach requires collaboration between authorities, citizens and political stakeholders to ensure a cleaner and more respectful election process. Effective implementation can set a positive precedent for future elections.

Jaspreet Kaur

Call out violators on social media

Defacement of property during elections continues, despite laws and growing awareness. To tackle this, a multi-pronged approach is needed. Strict enforcement of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act is essential, but the real change will begin with voters. Citizens must refuse to support candidates who deface public or private property and they must report any violations to the authorities concerned. A grassroots social media campaign—highlighting clean campaigning and publicly calling out violators—can be a powerful tool. Viral posts, hashtags and geo-tagged images of defaced sites can pressure candidates into accountability. Municipal bodies should also collaborate with residents and student groups to promote civic responsibility. Voters must realise: a candidate who disrespects public spaces is unlikely to respect public trust. Let’s use our votes—and our voices—to demand better.

Jaspreet Singh

Impose complete Ban on wall posters

Walls of government buildings, private homes, and public infrastructure are often plastered with paper posters, ruining the visual appeal of our cities and showing disregard for civic responsibility. Under my initiative ‘Small Ideas, Great Ideas,’ I propose a complete ban on pasting paper posters on any government or private property across Indian cities. This must be strictly enforced, with heavy fines imposed on violators, including individuals, political parties and organisations. In today’s digital age, campaigns and announcements can be far more effectively conducted through social media and digital platforms. This method is not only cleaner and cost-effective but also ensures broader outreach. Let us take this small yet impactful step toward maintaining a cleaner, dignified and beautiful urban environment.

Dr SB Pandhi

Election Commission must take action

It is a very sorry state that in the 21st century we are still defacing public and private property for campaigning during elections. The Election Commission of India must take strict action against those who violate rules and regulations. Some suggestions to combat the issue are using community participation and awareness campaigns to induct volunteers who can spread awareness and report/remove illegal posters. Local government must involve students to draw mural painting over defaced public walls. Moreover, public pledges by candidates should be taken to avoid defacement, promoted through local media. Parties must submit expenditure details for posters, and must be penalised for unauthorised spending. Those printers, who print illegal material must be blacklisted. The Chief Minister must condemn defacement publicly. There must be a provision of tax rebates for candidates who use only approved spaces and green campaigning rewards for parties relying on digital outreach over physical posters. Parties must pay a refundable deposit pre-election, forfeited if their workers deface property. Ludhiana West can set an example by combining strict enforcement, technology and public participation, turning the election season from a visual nuisance into a model of civic responsibility.

Farzana Khan