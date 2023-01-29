Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah: Punjab CM to inaugurate Jamalpur STP on February 2, says Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal inspected work on the newly-constructed 225 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (also known as Jamalpur STP) on Tajpur Road today. The STP is a part of the ongoing project for the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The CEO of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other officials were also present during the inspection by MLA.

Grewal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the STP constructed at a cost of around Rs 315 crore on February 2.

“With the STP becoming operational, it will contribute in a big way for the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah. The people of Ludhiana East constituency will also get a huge relief from the problem of choked sewers once the STP becomes functional,” he said.

The Buddha Dariya was once known for its clean water. People had later started calling it Buddha Nullah as untreated industrial effluent, sewage, dairy waste and solid waste were being dumped in the water body.

Vowing to convert the Buddha Nullah into Buddha Dariya, MLA Grewal said cleaning of Buddha Nullah was among his top priorities.