Release at event in Ludhiana, book chronicles state’s democratic history

A voluminous research-based book by eminent journalist and writer Jatinder Pannu, titled ‘A Brief Summary of the Democratic History of Punjab’, was released on Friday at a function organised by Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi, Ludhiana.

Padma Bhushan Sardara Singh Johal, renowned agricultural economist, academician and administrator, formally released the book, along with other distinguished personalities.

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Welcoming the gathering, Pragatisheel Lekhak Sangh president Gulzar Singh Pandher said a person releasing a book should ideally have read it or be familiar with the author’s work. He said they knew Pannu well and had followed his writings. Association’s general secretary Jasvir Jhajj described Pannu as an eminent journalist, a serious researcher and a writer.

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Introducing the book, Punjabi Sahitya Akademi former president Gurbhajan Singh Gill described it as a valuable reference document recording the history of prominent personalities who contributed to the state’s democratic system in different fields. He said the book provided a foundation for further research by scholars of sociology, political science and planning.

In his address, Johal said Pannu had presented only a brief summary of Punjab’s democratic history in the book. Had the events and personalities been discussed in greater detail, the volume would have been much larger. He said the book will provide valuable information to the public as well as government officials.

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Author Pannu said he had never imagined that he would become a journalist. On why he wrote the book, he said Punjabis were gradually forgetting their democratic heritage. “We often forget who served as an MLA or an MP before the incumbent, and as soon as a new person takes over, the previous one is forgotten,” he added.

Pannu pointed out that even official records contained several deficiencies and incorrect entries, with some mistakes being repeatedly reproduced. He cited the example of Ram Kaur, the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Partap Singh Kairon, who won a byelection following his death, pointing out that her name does not find mention in several records of the state’s political history.