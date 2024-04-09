Release compensation for crop damage: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The recent rainfall, winds and hailstorm in March has caused a lot of damage to the wheat crop in the state. Farmers are demanding compensation from the government for the damage caused to the crop due to natural calamity. The crop was flattened at many places in the state which has also delayed the wheat harvest.

A meeting of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian) was held here today and issues related to crop damage and other farmers related matters were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, president of BKU (Kadian), Harmeet Singh Kadian, said that last month lot of damage was caused to the wheat crop due to rain, wind and hailstorm. The crop was flattened due to high velocity winds and rain. The government should get the ‘girdawari’ (field inspection) done and release compensation to the farmers at the earliest, he added.

The union also appealed to the government to give instructions to PSPCL that the loose and dangling electricity wires should be repaired immediately and the electricity department should ensure that there are no loose electricity wires hanging overhead.

Kadian appealed to the farmers that as summer is already here, they should fill the water tanks and keep water in storage as a contingency measure.

Last year, CM Bhagwant Mann asked the farmers to sow PR-126 variety of paddy, after which it got tremendous response from the farmers in the state. Now, the time for preparing the nursery has arrived but there is no recommendation from the government this time. The CM should, this year as well, recommend the paddy variety, he added.

