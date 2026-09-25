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Home / Ludhiana / Release funds for 104 new chambers: Ludhiana DBA chief to Punjab govt

Release funds for 104 new chambers: Ludhiana DBA chief to Punjab govt

AAP legal wing state chief meets lawyers in Ludhiana, discusses demands

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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AAP state legal wing president Gian Singh Mungo interacts with advocates in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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District Bar Association (DBA) president Vipin Saggar on Thursday urged the state government to release at the earliest adequate funds for the construction of 104 new chambers.

Saggar raised the demand during a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state legal wing president Gian Singh Mungo, who was here to interact with lawyers and discuss their issues.

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Several long-pending demands, including amendments to the Advocates Act and enhancement of financial assistance to the families of deceased lawyers, were discussed during the meeting.

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Mungo said around Rs 5 crore was with the Bar Council under the lawyers’ welfare fund and the government had been urged to contribute another Rs 10 crore. He said it will help increase the assistance payable to the family of a deceased lawyer from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The lawyers also demanded a medical insurance scheme—worth Rs 10 lakh—on the lines of Kerala, matching grants of Rs 50 lakh for sub-divisional Bars and Rs 1 crore for district Bars. Amendments to the Land Revenue Act and early implementation of the decision to convert electricity connections in lawyers’ chambers from commercial to domestic were also sought.

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AAP’s district legal wing president Akash Bajaj also raised the issue of the 104 new chambers and urged the government to provide the required funds without further delay.

Mungo assured the lawyers that the demands of the Bar will be taken up with the state government.

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