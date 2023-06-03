 Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told : The Tribune India

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

If action not taken within deadline, officials will be summoned in New Delhi

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla in a meeting on Friday. ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

After conducting a meeting with senior officials in Ludhiana, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Vijay Sampla has given instructions to the district administration to finalise all verifications and promptly disburse pending salaries of sewer men and safai karamcharis of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, by July 2, otherwise officials will be summoned for hearing at New Delhi with action-taken report.

The corporation had earlier regularised 3,542 contractual employees, which included 2,428 sanitation workers and 1,114 sewer men. However, the salaries of a significant number of these employees have not been disbursed. As a result of the salary delays, the workers are encountering financial hardships and struggling to meet their daily needs. The workers expressed these concerns before the Chairman of the NCSC on Friday.

Expressing concern for hardships faced by the sewer men and safai karamcharis, who have been deprived of their salaries for a few months, Sampla visited Ludhiana on Friday to engage in discussions with the district administration and civic body officials, aiming to resolve the matter.

Initially, Sampla interacted with the workers to understand their grievances. Subsequently, he convened a meeting with high-ranking officials from the administration and the MC. The attendees included Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, and ADC Rahul Chaba.

Sampla said: “The NCSC recently received a complaint from Vicky Sahota, a member of the ‘Sewerman Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee,’ stating that despite the employees being regularised, the civic body has failed to remunerate them. The administration officials explained that though the employees were issued appointment letters, their joining process has not been completed yet due to pending police verifications and other formalities.”

“The CP ensured that the city police will complete the police verification of the employees within a week whereas the Deputy Commissioner also told the NCSC that other formalities will also be done in a week’s time to ensure speedy release of pending salaries of the MC employees,” Sampla said.

Furthermore, Sampla emphasised that the Ludhiana administration has been directed to finalise the pending formalities and disburse the salaries by July 2. He also conveyed that if the required actions are not completed by the deadline, the officials will be summoned for a meeting in New Delhi on July 4, during which they will have to present the action-taken report.

‘Sexual misconduct’ victim of minister worried about his personal safety: Sampla

In response to a media query related to the “sexual misconduct” complaint that was filed by a man against a cabinet minister of Punjab, NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla said today that the complainant, who accused the minister of sexual misconduct, is apprehensive about coming to Punjab due to concerns for his personal safety. The alleged sexual misconduct complaint was earlier filed against Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Sampla said the man met him a week ago. The complainant said the Punjab Police should either record his statement via videoconferencing or come to Delhi to record the statement. He said they had written to the Punjab Police in this regard.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

2
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
World

Joe Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha’s Balasore

70 killed, 350 hurt as 3 trains collide in Odisha's Balasore

Modi, Murmu express grief; Rs 12 lakh ex gratia

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Arrest WFI chief by June 9: Khap ultimatum

Mahapanchayat threatens to resume Jantar Mantar stir


Cities

View All

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Despite high per capita availability in Punjab, diet needs supplements