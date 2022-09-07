 Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties : The Tribune India

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

illegal colonies constructed before March 2018

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

The facility will be available to property owners under administrative control of all regional development authorities in the state. File

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 6

Providing a huge relief to both developers and plot/ property owners in unlicensed (illegal) colonies carved out before March 2018, the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) has launched an online portal for submission of applications for composition of plots and properties and issuing no objection certificates (NOCs), which were a statutory requirement for registration of sale deeds as per the latest decision of the Revenue Department.

Conditions for eligibility

  • Colony must have been carved before March 2018 and application must be supported with Google image of the plot/ property
  • Cross-checking of information provided by applicant will be done on site
  • Sale deed, agreement or power of attorney of property made before the cut-off date (March 2018)
  • Stamp papers will be subject to verification
  • Composition fee based on collector rate to be paid by the applicant

Eligible plot holders would be able to submit their applications online on the portal for composition of their properties and NOCs would be issued to them on the payment of a stipulated composition fee based on collector rates applicable to the area concerned. The facility would be available to property owners under the administrative control of all the regional development authorities in the state, including the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

The Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA) which was on the warpath against the government decision to ban registrations of sale deeds without NOCs from the competent authority, has hailed the initiative, terming it as a step in the right direction.

PCPDA president Gurwinder Singh Lamba said with the process of issuing NOCs through the online portal, at least the property owners who had plots or properties in the colonies carved out before March 2018 would be able to get their sale deeds registered and the real estate business which had come to a complete standstill, would also see hopes of revival.

He, however, expressed doubts over the ability of GLADA authorities with its present staff strength to cope with the new online applications for regularisation of plots/properties in view of the heavy backlog of some 50,000 such applications already pending with GLADA which are yet to be disposed of.

“We are again meeting the Chief Minister and the Housing and Urban Development Minister to press for our demand for bringing in a new policy for regularisation of colonies that had come up after March 2018, simplification of regularisation process and reduction in all charges such as license fee, change of land use (CLU) and development charges,” Lamba added.

