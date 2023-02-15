Relief for developers as 15 per cent annual hike in collector rate waived

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 14

The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department, Punjab, has provided a huge relief to developers and plot/property owners by launching a ‘tatkal’ scheme for grant of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for plots and built-up properties in illegal colonies on an urgent basis. Further, the condition of 15 per cent annual increase in collector rate for compounding plots has also been waived.

Giving the information after a meeting with the Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, AK Sinha and Chief Administrator, PUDA, Apneet Riyait, at Chandigarh on Monday, Gurwinder Singh Lamba, president of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA), said the Chief Town Planner, Punjab, had already issued directions to the officials concerned (on January 3, 2023) for implementation of the decisions taken by the state government at a high-level meeting held in October last year.

He said in accordance with revised orders, the condition of 15 per cent annual hike in collector rates from April 2019 onward has been waived, and henceforth, composition fee for plots and properties would be based on the prevailing collector rates. Earlier, composition fee was charged on collector rates effective April 2019 with an annual hike of 15 per cent.

In addition, the HUD has also launched a ‘tatkal’ scheme for issuing NOCs within five days of submission of application on payment of the stipulated fee based on the size of plot/property. Lamba said as per the circular issued by the department, a fee of Rs 5,000 would be payable for plot/property with an area up to 25 square yards while the fee payable for a bigger area would be Rs 10,000 (25-50 square yard), Rs 15,000 (50-250 square yard) and Rs 20,000 (above 250 square yard).

He said the ‘tatkal’ scheme would be applicable only to vacant plots and the maximum number of cases to be processed per day would be four for the districts of Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda and two per day for other districts.

Lamba said the developers had a detailed discussion with HUD officials on several other pressing issues like upgrade of online portal, cut down in procedural delays in grant of NOCs, sub-division of plots, exemption of stand-alone properties and NOCs for colonies that were developed before March 2018 but plots/properties were sold thereafter and updation of all pending applications submitted offline or with part payment on the online portal.