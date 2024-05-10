Relief in sight as Met predicts rain in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 9
City residents can expect some relief from the scorching heat as the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has forecast light to moderate showers on Friday and Saturday.
The maximum temperature recorded by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today was 37°C while minimum was 27.2°C.
“Ludhiana badly needs some rain as the temperature is increasing and it has become difficult to bear the heat. Light showers will bring some relief,” said Kusum, a city resident.
Another city resident said a couple of days ago, the maximum temperature reached 40°C. It’s May now, and one can imagine what will happen in June,” he said.
Morning and evening walkers are also finding it difficult to continue their walks due to the rising mercury.
“I have started going for a walk late in the evening but even then, the effect of the heatwave is there,” said Mohinder Singh, an evening walker.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Climate change #Environment #Punjab Agricultural University PAU
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled