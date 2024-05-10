Relief in sight as Met predicts rain in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 9

City residents can expect some relief from the scorching heat as the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, has forecast light to moderate showers on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum temperature recorded by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today was 37°C while minimum was 27.2°C.

“Ludhiana badly needs some rain as the temperature is increasing and it has become difficult to bear the heat. Light showers will bring some relief,” said Kusum, a city resident.

Another city resident said a couple of days ago, the maximum temperature reached 40°C. It’s May now, and one can imagine what will happen in June,” he said.

Morning and evening walkers are also finding it difficult to continue their walks due to the rising mercury.

“I have started going for a walk late in the evening but even then, the effect of the heatwave is there,” said Mohinder Singh, an evening walker.

