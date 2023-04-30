Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 29

The police claimed to have roped in social organisations and individuals of the region to check the exploitation of religious places for allegedly spreading hatred among various communities through acts of ‘sacrilege’.

Caretakers and managers of religious places and social organisations of the area have been asked to remain cautious about the entry of anti-social elements who might commit ‘sacrilegious’ activities.

Deploying volunteers round the clock, installing CCTV cameras, keeping the sacred scriptures in safe custody, regular surveillance at kitchens to avoid the spreading of fire, arranging fire extinguishers and regular examination of electric installations to check short circuits were cited as proactive measures to be taken to prevent incidents of ‘sacrilege’.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said SHOs and beat officers had been advised to ensure that managers of religious and social organisations of their areas are sensitised about the causes and consequences of incidents that could be viewed as ‘sacrilegious’ by the devotees of various communities.

“With an intent to check any ‘sacrilege’, we have cautioned our SHOs and beat officers against the sinister designs of antisocial elements who might sneak into religious and socio-religious functions in the guise of devotees and volunteers,” Sandhu said.

He added that office-bearers of various organisations had assured the police to implement the advisory given by the administration.

Sandhu said specially-constituted teams of policemen were visiting the premises of religious organisations at the town and surrounding localities.

During meetings, the managers and preachers of gurdwaras, temples and mosques were advised to avert any step aimed at disturbing the peace and harmony of the region.

The above steps of the administration come in the aftermath of rising ‘sacrilege’ incidents in the state.