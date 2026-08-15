Remembering Thakar Singh, SCD College’s ‘Khedan Wala Sardar’

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Sharing moments of the golden jubilee celebrations, Goyal said the event brought together alumni and teachers who had crossed the border from Pakistan to reunite with their alma mater.

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At the event, Thakar Singh shared a deeply poignant and unforgettable memory.

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Thakar Singh recalled a student — Zohoor Ahmed, an intelligent young man who was always smiling and was a favourite student leader of the college. Later, Zohoor joined the staff as a warden.

In 1947, he chose to stay in India. However, with the changing conditions, Zohoor soon found himself unsafe, even at his home.

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Narrating the story, Goyal said, “Prof Thakar Singh offered him shelter at his house, but that became unsafe as it was located along the roadside. Vice-Principal Shivcharan Singh then took Zohoor to his home while arrangements were made to send him to Lahore. Just as a car arrived, Zohoor and Mohammad Hussain, headmaster of the Industrial School on Rani Jhansi Road, and their families, boarded it. However, the car failed to start.”

According to Goyal, Shivcharan Singh and GD Sehgal, a professor, began pushing the car to get it going.

“At this moment, Thakar Singh came from his house and ran forward to help push the vehicle. The car finally started and they safely set off towards Lahore, relieved to have saved their colleagues and thankful to God”.

But the ordeal was not over.

When Thakar Singh reached Dr Hira Singh Road, the stretch from where the taxi had come, he was confronted by a mob of about 100 attackers armed with spears and sticks. The mob shouted, “sardar sahib, you are as great an enemy to us as those leaving for Pakistan. You sheltered our enemies while your own brethren are being butchered in Pakistan.”

Thakar Singh, who was carrying a sword, unsheathed it, ready to defend himself with resolve.

In the mob was an old acquaintance, college’s tennis ball picker Jita, who recognised Thakar Singh and spoke to the mob’s leader: “Chhad oye, eh ta saada khedan wala sardar sahib hai. (Let him be unharmed, he is our Khedan Wala Sardar Sahib).”

He then advised the mob to return and start looting the house of Mohammad Hussain, the headmaster who had left with Zohoor.

Goyal said the story, narrated by Thakar Singh from the stage, was an eye opener for the youth.

It is hard to think of the history of SCD College without Thakar Singh. Being associated with the college for half of its life as head of the Physical Education Department, he was among the important builders of the athletic life at the institute. Himself a university blue in Hockey, he was a trusted lieutenant who joined the college in 1927 and served till retirement in 1954.