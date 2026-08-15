DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Remembering Thakar Singh, SCD College’s ‘Khedan Wala Sardar’

Remembering Thakar Singh, SCD College’s ‘Khedan Wala Sardar’

SCD Government College remembers a tale one of its former sports teachers

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the SCD Government College in Ludhiana. File
Advertisement
As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, SCD Government College remembers a tale one of its former sports teachers narrated during the institute’s golden jubilee celebrations in 1970.Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary, alumni association, said he had just entered the college and happened to meet the Thakar Singh, a pre-Partition sports teacher who was there to attend the alumni meet. Everyone called him “Khedan Wala Sardar”.
Advertisement

Sharing moments of the golden jubilee celebrations, Goyal said the event brought together alumni and teachers who had crossed the border from Pakistan to reunite with their alma mater.

Advertisement

At the event, Thakar Singh shared a deeply poignant and unforgettable memory.

Advertisement

Thakar Singh recalled a student — Zohoor Ahmed, an intelligent young man who was always smiling and was a favourite student leader of the college. Later, Zohoor joined the staff as a warden.

In 1947, he chose to stay in India. However, with the changing conditions, Zohoor soon found himself unsafe, even at his home.

Advertisement

Narrating the story, Goyal said, “Prof Thakar Singh offered him shelter at his house, but that became unsafe as it was located along the roadside. Vice-Principal Shivcharan Singh then took Zohoor to his home while arrangements were made to send him to Lahore. Just as a car arrived, Zohoor and Mohammad Hussain, headmaster of the Industrial School on Rani Jhansi Road, and their families, boarded it. However, the car failed to start.”

According to Goyal, Shivcharan Singh and GD Sehgal, a professor, began pushing the car to get it going.

“At this moment, Thakar Singh came from his house and ran forward to help push the vehicle. The car finally started and they safely set off towards Lahore, relieved to have saved their colleagues and thankful to God”.

But the ordeal was not over.

When Thakar Singh reached Dr Hira Singh Road, the stretch from where the taxi had come, he was confronted by a mob of about 100 attackers armed with spears and sticks. The mob shouted, “sardar sahib, you are as great an enemy to us as those leaving for Pakistan. You sheltered our enemies while your own brethren are being butchered in Pakistan.”

Thakar Singh, who was carrying a sword, unsheathed it, ready to defend himself with resolve.

In the mob was an old acquaintance, college’s tennis ball picker Jita, who recognised Thakar Singh and spoke to the mob’s leader: “Chhad oye, eh ta saada khedan wala sardar sahib hai. (Let him be unharmed, he is our Khedan Wala Sardar Sahib).”

He then advised the mob to return and start looting the house of Mohammad Hussain, the headmaster who had left with Zohoor.

Goyal said the story, narrated by Thakar Singh from the stage, was an eye opener for the youth.

It is hard to think of the history of SCD College without Thakar Singh. Being associated with the college for half of its life as head of the Physical Education Department, he was among the important builders of the athletic life at the institute. Himself a university blue in Hockey, he was a trusted lieutenant who joined the college in 1927 and served till retirement in 1954.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts