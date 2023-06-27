Remodeling Project: Booking, ticketing shift to new complex

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 26

Shifting of booking and general ticketing facility to a newly constructed complex - adjoining the new entrance of the railway station on Sunday marked the first step towards the ongoing remodelling project of the railway station complex here under an ambitious plan for giving a new look to ‘select; railway stations across the country chalked out by Union Ministry of Railways.

With completion of the new booking and ticketing complex as part of the revamping, the entire work for railway booking and general ticketing counters was shifted to the new complex in the evening in the presence of several senior railway officials.

Among those present at the simple but impressive ceremony were Ratan Singh, Executive Engineer/Construction, DP Singh, etc.

While the officials said that henceforth, all work relating to boking and sale of general class (unreserved) tickets will be carried out from the new complex, they declined to make any further comments on cost and other details of the part of project that had been completed.

“The new facility has been created/constructed as a part of the comprehensive remodelling project of the railway station, to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 478 cr and the work had been assigned to construction wing of the Northern Railway under the nodal authority ‘Rail Land Development Authority’ (RLDA),” added the railway officials.

Now, work at new complex