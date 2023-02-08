Removal of vends from LIT commercial complex: Timing of Ludhiana MC action raises eyebrows

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 7

The milch cow of street food vendors in front of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Commercial Complex at Maharani Jhansi Road here has suddenly gone dry, with the Tehbazari wing of the Municipal Corporation removing all vends, push carts and kiosks from the road.

However, questions are being raised as to why the MC chose to act only after a Congress activist, claiming to have inside information, posted a video on social media in which he had charged an AAP leader and an MC zonal commissioner with getting Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 per month, respectively, from the vendors.

The activist had also said that a mediator (SB) — who also made the collection — was getting Rs 30,000 per month as protection money from the vendors.

Surprisingly, after the video went viral on Internet, it was taken off from social media. The Congressman who had posted the video also went incommunicado.

The cluster of street food vendors, popularly known as the Chowpatty, has a dubious history. When vendors had occupied the vacant space in front of the commercial complex a couple of years ago, it was rumoured that monthly protection money of Rs 2 lakh was being extorted on behalf of a Congress MLA, his henchmen and certain LIT officials.

Efforts were made once or twice to get the place cleared after the formation of the AAP government and the appointment of a new chairman of the LIT. The vends were removed from the site and they shifted to the main road in front of the LIT complex.

Later, the LIT said the Mahrani Jhansi road was under administrative control of the MC and the onus for removing push carts and vends lied upon the civic body. Subsequently, however, the extortionists had allegedly struck a deal with the vendors.

The social media about protection money being extorted by AAP leader and MC officials came as a bolt from the blue and the MC came into action the very same day, removing all encroachments.

Encroachments removed following activist’s allegations

