Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana, November 2

A meeting of the monitoring committee for Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project was held here on Wednesday. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, who headed the meeting, said the officials informed her that 67 per cent of the project work had been completed on the ground.

She gave instructions to the MC officials to ensure the removal of encroachments along the Buddha Nullah at the earliest.

During the meeting, she expressed displeasure as the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) were not functioning properly. She directed the officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board to get the matter regarding CETPs probed.

She instructed PSPCL officials to provide a power supply connection to the 225 MLD STP (sewage treatment plant) at Jamalpur at the earliest as its construction work would be completed by December.

She also gave instructions to the BDPO (block development and panchayat officer) concerned to get the sewerage lines of the villages located near STPs checked as these should not be linked illegally with the Buddha Nullah.