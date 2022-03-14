Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 13

Booth owners in the Phase I, Dugri, market are up in arms against encroachments by rehris (push carts) owners and other street venders (mostly selling snacks and fast food) all across the corridors and walking area in the market. There is so much congestion in the market due to hordes of encroachments that business of booth owners is suffering and the buyers have also started avoiding visiting the market.

Affected booth owners lament that the market was developed by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and later handed over to the Municipal Corporation for maintenance.

“So practically it is nobody’s baby. The MC says the ownership of market lies with GLADA and onus for removal of encroachments is on GLADA officials. However, GLADA officials maintain that the scheme, along with building control, has been transferred to the MC and clearing encroachments is a part of building control. Other than passing the buck, both GLADA and MC have failed to come to our rescue,” said an irate Motu ‘murgewala’, a booth owner.

Many other booth owners concur with Motu. Said another shopkeeper, “Most booth owners have virtually rented out vacant place (walking area) in front of their booths to rehriwalas at a daily rent of Rs 500. If such owners suffer loss of business, they make it up from the rent received from venders. But other booth owners who refuse to oblige the venders continue to suffer,” he remarked.

When asked as to why encroachments in the Dugri market are not being removed as demanded by booth owners, MC Joint Commissioner Neeraj Jain said a complaint in this regard has been received but being not clear about the building control of the market, it has been sent to the building branch for clarification. “Once we are clear about the issue, directions will be issued to the tehbazari branch for removal of rehris and other material from the market.

The STP, SS Bindra, who heads the building branch of the MC, was not available for comments.