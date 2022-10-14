Remove encroachments or face action: MC to shopkeepers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

During the ongoing festival season, many shopkeepers in the city have installed tents to sell products in front of their shops, leading to road encroachments. It has also affected the traffic movement at several places.

On Thursday the Tehbazari Branch of the Municipal Corporation (MC) initiated a drive and asked shopkeepers to remove encroachments that were creating obstructions in traffic movement. Tehbazari inspector Lakvir Singh Lucky said the drive was conducted on DMC Road, in Jawahar Nagar Camp, Model Town and Ghumar Mandi areas.

During the drive, MC officials made announcements directing shopkeepers to remove encroachments or face action. The videos of encroachments were also recorded. Shopkeepers who failed to remove encroachments would be issued challans on Friday.

MC officials also warned that articles kept on encroached road portions would be seized. Encroachments were also removed near Partap Chowk by the MC today.