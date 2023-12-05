Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

In view of the defacement of public property, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a public notice directing violators to remove illegal hoardings, posters, banners from signages/wayfindings and public properties by themselves within 15 days or face action. The violators have been directed to remove all illegal social, religious and political banners/hoardings from wayfindings and public properties in the said period, otherwise action will be taken against the violators under the Defacement of Public Property Act, 1985.

A large number of illegal political hoardings and banners have been installed in the city. Civic body officials said apart from removing the illegal banners/hoardings, the MC will also recover the amount incurred on removal of the illegal banners from the violators.

After issuing the public notice, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also urged residents/organisations that they should not install illegal hoardings/banners in the city as the illegal activity also puts a blot on the face of the city. The residents should help the authorities in keeping the city clean and green.

Poor quality material in road recarpeting: LIT Chairman orders action

After people raised questions over poorly recarpeted stretch of Pakhowal Road near Bhai Bala Chowk, Ludhiana, Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder inspected the site. Bhinder said complaints had been received regarding the use of substandard material in the road recarpeting. On investigation, it was found that poor-quality material had indeed been used, he added.

Bhinder said he issued orders for the recapeting of the entire road and instructed strict action against the contractor. He emphasised that any form of malpractice or use of inferior material in development works would not be tolerated.