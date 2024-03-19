Remove political ads from pvt properties or submit consent

Ludhiana, March 18
District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Monday directed all political parties either to remove any kind of political advertisement in the form of banners, posters, hoarding, billboards/stickers/flags from private properties by tomorrow (March 19) 3 pm or submit consent of owners of the properties.
She said as the 72-hour deadline ends tomorrow 3 pm (since the announcement of the model code of conduct), all political advertisements must be taken off from private properties. If the parties had taken consent from the owners, the same could be submitted with annexure 2, which could be downloaded from Ludhiana.nic.in.
Sawhney said if the political parties fail to do follow the directions, strict action would be taken in accordance with provisions of the poll code.
