Remove statue, stop commercial activities at Rakh Bagh: Ludhiana MC to firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

Following the orders issued by the NGT regarding a complaint related to alleged commercial activities and the installation of a statue in the Rakh Bagh park, the Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the private company concerned to remove the statue and stop commercial activities (cafeteria) at Rakh Bagh in 15 days.

Notably, two residents had previously lodged a complaint with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging unauthorised commercialisation, installation of a private statue and exorbitant rates for joyrides and toy train by the private company in Rakh Bagh. They had also alleged that the park had been handed over to the company for maintenance as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) by the Municipal Corporation.

In a report filed before the NGT, the MC had highlighted that the statue installed by Hero Cycle Limited in the park was unauthorised. Now, the company has been issued notice to remove the statue and close the cafeteria. In the notice, an official said the statue installed in the park was illegal and commercial activities (cafeteria) were in violation of the agreement conditions.

During the recent hearing before the NGT’s Principal Bench, the Legal Counsel for the MC had sought a six-week time to submit further action taken report regarding the complaint. Subsequently, the Principal Bench of the NGT has scheduled the next hearing for January 31, 2024.