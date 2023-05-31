 Renal failure a ‘silent’ killer in dogs; GADVASU receiving 6-7 cases daily : The Tribune India

A dog undergoes dialysis during its treatment at GADVASU in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 30

Renal failure is increasingly becoming a silent killer in dogs. Experts at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have attributed the increase to the higher encounter of dogs with ticks during summer months, which makes the spread of pathogens easier. The sluggish lifestyle of pet animals is another reason behind the rising diagnosis of such diseases among dogs, the experts said.

GADVASU is currently receiving six to seven cases of renal disease among dogs. Of these, only two or three animals can be treated through dialysis, a doctor said.

Dr Randhir Singh, assistant professor, Veterinary Medicine, said earlier, only dogs aged above seven years were brought here with issues related to kidney but as of late, even one-year-old pets had the problems of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

“While we are receiving six to seven cases daily, only two or three among them are fit for dialysis. We avoid doing dialysis if the dog is aged above 8 years,” the doctor said. He added that one session of dialysis costs Rs 1,000 at GADVASU whereas the charges can go up to Rs 1 or 1.5 lakh in private hospitals.

He said proper physical activity should be maintained in the pets and they should not be fed junk food. It is important to get regular check-ups conducted to nip the kidney disease in the bud, he added.

“The maximum cases are reported from May to July as there is excessive heat which leads to ticks and parasites. A dog can lose its life if not diagnosed at the right time,” he said. Congenital diseases, bacterial infections, dental disease, geriatric disease and toxicosis are major conditions that affect the kidney and can lead to renal failure.

CKD is characterised by the gradual loss of kidney function over a period and is caused by the degeneration of the kidney associated with aging, while AKI is characterised by a sudden decrease in kidney function over a period of hours or days and is typically due to exposure to toxins or an infection.

Symptoms of kidney failure

  • Vomiting
  • Weight loss
  • Lethargy
  • Loss of appetite
  • Blood in urine
  • Excessive thirst
  • Excessive urination

Not all pets fit for dialysis: vet

While Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is currently receiving six to seven cases of renal disease among dogs, only two or three animals among them can be treated through dialysis, a veterinary doctor said. “We avoid doing dialysis if the dog is aged above 8 years,” he added.

