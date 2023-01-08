Renovated park opened by MLA

Ludhiana, January 7
MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu inaugurated the Friends Park after its renovation at Model Town in Ward 48.
The cost of the project was around Rs 12 lakh.
Sidhu said all parks in the Atam Nagar constituency would be renovated and beautified by planting flowers in parks and installing swings for children.
