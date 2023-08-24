Renovated police post inaugurated

Ludhiana, August 23
CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu has inaugurated the renovated building of the Police Post at Canal View.
He said considering the growing population in South City and the Canal area, this would be a high-tech police post. CCTV cameras would be installed at the police post to ensure 24x7 surveillance. Besides, it has been provided with a round-the-clock patrolling vehicle.
