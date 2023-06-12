 Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15 : The Tribune India

Work of remodelling project in progress at the Ludhiana railway station . Tribune photos: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 11

While construction wing of the Indian Railways, in collaboration with Railway Development Authority (RLDA) had already taken up work in hand for timely completion of the ambitious project for ‘remodelling’ of the Ludhiana railway station at an estimated cost of Rs 478 crore, efforts were being made to deal with issues related to passenger amenities and day-to day movement of trains.

Efforts were on to make adequate berthing arrangements for over 150 pairs of passenger, mail and goods trains that stop or pass through Ludhiana in the course of their onward journey in both directions.

“All possible measures will be taken to ensure that the passengers do not face any inconvenience during the construction/fabrication work for the remodelling project,” said an official. “Temporary shifting Ludhiana stoppage of some long-route trains to Dhandari railway station seemed the only possible solution to tackle the space crunch at railway platforms which could hamper boarding/deboarding of passengers as also loading/unloading of freight.”

The officials confirmed that a proposal had already been sent to divisional and zonal offices of the Northern Railway, under intimation to the Railway Board, for temporary shifting of stoppage (at Ludhiana) of some trains to Dhandari railway station which was not very far from the city localities. “However, the shifting will also be done in a phased manner in view of limited infrastructure and passenger amenities at Dhandari,” they added.

Officials of the Northern Railway said in the first phase two batches of 11 trains would have their scheduled stoppage at Dhandari in place of Ludhiana from June 15 and June 20, 2023.

Depending on feedback from railway staff and passengers, stoppage of more trains would also be shifted from Ludhiana to Dhandari, depending upon operational and berthing facilities available at Dhandari railway station.

Trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

12054 Amritsar-Haridwar Janshatabdi Express; 14618 Banmankhi-Amritsar Jansewa Express; 22252 Jalandhar City-Darbhanga Antyodaya Express; 12408 Amritsar-Newjalpaiguri Karambhoomi Expres; 15212 Amritsar-Darbhanja Jannayak Express.

Trains to halt from June 20

19326 Amritsar-Indore Express; 12204 Amritsar-Darbhanga Garib Rath; 12498 Amritsar-New Delhi Shane-Punjab Express; 12460 Amritsar-New Deli Intercity Express; 14650 Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu-Yamuna Express; 14674 Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express.

