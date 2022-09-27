Repair road named after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha by Nov 16: Activists

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 26

Office-bearers of various social and political bodies have threatened to launch a stir against the Punjab Government if Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg, connecting Ludhiana and Raikot, is not reconstructed or repaired by November 16, the birth anniversary of the martyr.

A dharna was organised near statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the Ratnan-Jodhan market in Ludhiana district recently. The protesters burnt an effigy of the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during protest.

Speakers, including Zamhoori Kisan Sabha president Surjit Singh Seelon, Janvadi Istri Sabha leader Sukhwinder Kaur Jodhan, social activists Dr Pardeep Jodhan, Paramjit Kaur Grewal and Raghbir Singh Benipal, alleged that successive governments had failed to undertake maintenance of the infrastructure built in the memory of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

“Unfortunately, like earlier governments, the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann has also not bothered to take care of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg that connects Ludhiana and Raikot via Sarabha, the native village of the martyr. Frequent accidents occur on the potholed road during daytime also,” said Surjit Singh Seelon.

The protesters threatened that a coordinated movement for getting the road reconstructed would be launched in case it is not repaired by November 16.