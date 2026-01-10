DT
Home / Ludhiana / Repeated pipeline leaks raise brows over Smart City project, put commuters at risk

Repeated pipeline leaks raise brows over Smart City project, put commuters at risk

Locals using route daily forced to navigate through waterlogging, potholes

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A cyclist navigates a waterlogged stretch between Ishmeet Chowk and New Krishna Mandir Road.
Repeated leakages of the pipelines installed as part of the 24-hour water-supply work under the Smart City Project have raised questions over the quality of work, alongside putting the commuters at risk.

A leakage in the pipeline has been reported for the fourth time at the same spot between Ishmeet Chowk and New Krishna Mandir Road.

Residents and commuters allege “gross negligence” on the part of the executing agency, claiming it failed to follow basic safety norms. The repeated damage is causing accumulation of water on the road, creating difficulties for motorists as well as pedestrians.

Arvind Sharma, a local, pointed out, “The department has shown complete disregard for public safety. People are facing immense problems due to repeated leakages.”

Locals say the waterlogged stretch has already led to several minor accidents, particularly during evening hours when traffic is at its peak.

“The dug-up road has not been properly repaired, forcing vehicles to slow down suddenly. This increases chances of collisions. At night, it becomes even more dangerous,” said a commuter.

Nearby shopkeepers claim they are the worst-hit as businesses suffer due to the unsafe conditions.

A student who travels daily on this route said, “I go to tuition from this road every day and it has become a routine problem. One day, my scooter slipped because of the water. Authorities should repair it immediately.”

On being contacted, the official in-charge said the leakage had been repaired. The official, however, admitted that frequent damage occurs when heavy vehicles pass over the pipeline.

The official assured the road will be re-carpeted next month, which will solve the problem permanently.

