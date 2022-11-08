Report cases of stubble burning, officials told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 7

The guidelines of the National Green Tribunal regarding disposal of agricultural wastes, including paddy stubble, are being violated by farmers with impunity.

With the administration leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about causes and consequences of pyritic and thermal disposal of stubble, paddy growers don’t hesitate in burning stubble on the pretext of accidental fires.

Patients of lung diseases, elderly persons and commuters are worst sufferers.

Taking cognisance of reports of stray cases of stubble burning and delay in reporting of the violation by officials concerned, the administration has cautioned rank and file of the Revenue Department to ensure that every incident of fire, whether accidental or wilful, should be reported immediately so that appropriate action is taken without delay.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said officials in various departments had been advised to ensure that satellite links regarding stubble burning, being received from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, are verified immediately and action taken report was submitted without further delay.