Republic Day: Full dress rehearsal organised at Guru Nanak Stadium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 24

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday participated in the full dress rehearsal to mark 74th Republic Day celebrations at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Getting ready for R-Day: Police personnel take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

The DC unfurled the national flag during the rehearsal and took a salute at the march past led by ACP Jasroop Kaur Bathh.

The DC also gave necessary directions to officers regarding fool-proof preparations for the event on January 26.

During the full dress rehearsal, the march past consisted of contingents from Punjab Police, NCC, Punjab Home Guards and others. Later, 930 students took part in a mass PT show and cultural activities. Choreography on patriotic songs, bhangra and giddha were also presented.

Malik reiterated the commitment of the administration to observe the celebrations with enthusiasm and zeal. She said Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan would be the chief guest of the district-level function on January 26.

She said the function would start at 9:58 am with the unfurling of the Tricolour by the chief guest.