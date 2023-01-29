Republic Day: Ludhiana lawyer awarded by Punjab Governor

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, January 28
During a state-level function held in Jalandhar to mark the 74th Republic Day celebrations, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit conferred an award to city-based lawyer Harpreet Sandhu for his literary and pictorial work promoting heritage locations of the state through coffee table books and documentary films.
Sandhu was presented a certificate of honour and a medal.
