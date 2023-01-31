RERA issues Rs 3.04-cr recovery notice against real estate firm

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 30

A Delhi/Gurgaon-based real estate developer with a flagship mega housing project in the city – Ireo Waterfront – at Daeitwal village on NH-95 has once again landed in trouble after the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) issued a recovery order against the firm for default under Section 40 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Earlier also, the National Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission had issued orders for auction of part of its land at Dakha in the district for failure to refund money to two property buyers who had charged the developer with unfair trade practices and cheating.

In the recovery orders issued on November 24, 2022, as per Section 40 of the RERA Act, 2016, sent to Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Collector the RERA secretary said, “Respondents (Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd) have failed to comply with directions passed vide order dated May 3, 2019, by the bench of Shri JS Khushdil, Adjudicating Officer of the Authority in complaint proceedings under section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 bearing complaint No TR/AO/76/2019-GC/1109/2018 titled as “Keshav Rai Dhanda versus M/s Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd.”

Under Section 40 of the Act, the recovery of interest, penalty or compensation etc is recoverable from the defaulter as arrears of land revenue. Rule 24 of the Punjab State Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, also stipulates the same condition.

Issuing directions to the District Collector, the RERA order said, “You are requested to ensure recovery of the due amount of Rs 3,04,55,193, as arrears of land revenue from the assets of the judgement debtor/respondents and further report in this regard be submitted to the Authority before next date of hearing.”

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said that the recovery orders issued by RERA had been forwarded to concerned circle office of the Revenue Department for compliance. The circle officer (Dakha Naib Tehsildar) was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him.

When contacted, Hemant Gupta, president (Sales), Dream City (Ireo Waterfront) said, “We shall be complying with all the orders of the Hon’ble court. Further we are putting our best efforts to settle the said matter with the aggrieved buyer.”