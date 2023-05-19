Rescheduling of exams puts Panjab varsity pupils in a fix

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 18

The rescheduling of ongoing semester examinations twice by Panjab University has created confusion among candidates. Many students are contacting their examination centres to verify the authenticity of notifications that were issued twice for the same dates.

In a press release dated May 10, candidates were informed that the exams scheduled for May 19 and May 20 were being postponed to June 9 and 10, respectively, due to the annual convocation programme of the university in Chandigarh. However, on May 16, the university reversed its decision and issued another notification stating that the exams originally scheduled for June 9 and 10 would now be held on the previously specified dates and that the May 15 notification was being withdrawn.

The colleges were caught in a difficult situation as they had to inform their regular students about the changes. As soon as the first notification appeared on the university website, the colleges immediately contacted their students to inform them about the rescheduling. The very next day, when the decision was reversed, the colleges had to contact the students again to provide the updated information.

“It is very difficult to inform each and every student. Moreover, the private candidates are always at loss. Either they should be vigilant enough to keep themselves updated using the university website or depend on word-of-mouth information. There is every possibility that the candidates may have seen the first notification and the second notice did not reach them. There might be students who may miss their exam tomorrow,” said a centre superintendent.