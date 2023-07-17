Reserve 2 floors of multi-storey parking for lawyers: DBA

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, July 16

District Bar Association (DBA) president Chetan Verma, secretary Vikas Gupta and vice-president Karan Singh have requested in writing to District and Sessions Judge Munish Singal to reserve two floors of the multi-storey parking near the DC office for the lawyers and court staff.

A request has also been made to issue necessary instructions to the Deputy Commissioner.

With the increase in number of lawyers every year and a multi-fold increase in usage of cars by the lawyers, court staff and cops visiting the courts, the parking problem in the courts complex has become serious.

The problem has aggravated with heavy rains in the past few days. The lawyers have even been facing huge difficulties to park their vehicles as the court staff and police personnel also park their vehicles in the parking lot reserved for the lawyers.

Various office-bearers of the DBA have been trying to solve the issue, but no permanent solution has been found so far.

It is not an easy task for the lawyers, who arrive at the courts complex after 10am, to park their vehicles there.

DBA finance secretary Jatinder Singh Jetty stated that the association is the largest bar association in Punjab as more than three thousand lawyers are working here at present. The existing parking space is insufficient for the lawyers to park their vehicles.