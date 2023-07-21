Reserve 24 wards for SC community, demand bodies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 20

A delegation of the Punjab Samaj Sevak Sangh and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, demanding reservation of wards for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, as per the Constitution.

Former councillor Chaudhary Yashpal from the sangh said as per the 2011 Census, Ludhiana city’s total population stands at 16.18 lakh, of which the SC community constitutes 3.63 lakh persons, making up around 22 per cent of the total population. Based on these figures, 24 wards out of the 95 wards in the city should be reserved for the SC community, he said.

Yashpal said they request the state government and the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to especially consider the 22.47 per cent SC population, as per the 2011 Census. Hence, 24 of the total 95 wards of the MC should be reserved for the SC community.

He said failure to reserve 24 wards would be a violation of the Constitution.

