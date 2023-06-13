Reserve food storage business for MSMEs: CICU urges Centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

The Chamber of industrial & commercial undertaking (CICU) urged the Union Government to reserve food storage business for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) instead of the corporate players.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU president, said recently, the Union Cabinet had announced and approved the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Facilitation of the World’s Largest Grain Storage Scheme in the Cooperative sector, which will allocate Rs 1 lakh crore for the scheme. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Food Processing Industries will be involved in the scheme.

“There’s no doubt that improvement in food storage is the need of the hour as the rough estimates show storage losses in million tonnes. It is a huge national loss that needs to be addressed immediately and Punjab and Maharashtra are the states where maximum food grains are wasted,” Upkar said, adding that humidity and temperature are major contributors to grain loss.

The new concept of silo storage with bulk handling facilities is a highly mechanised and modern way for bulk storage of food grains. It increases the shelf life of food grains, better preserves grains and is the largest way of storage worldwide.

The CICU said the government is planning to upgrade the MSME sector it is facing a hard time.

Upkar said instead of allocating the business to the corporate world, MSMEs should be given a chance to progress. It will help Indian MSMEs to become global players and can export to other countries.

“Maximum employment can be generated by the MSMEs and small modules will help employment in rural and border areas,” Upkar added.