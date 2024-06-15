Resident beaten ‘mercilessly’, dies; police launch probe

Raikot, June 14
The Sudhar Police have booked a resident of Boparai Kalan under Section 304 of the IPC for allegedly causing death of another resident of the same village by beating him ‘mercilessly’ on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The deceased who was found lying dead at his home on Thursday was identified as Gajjan Singh of Boparai Kalan.
The accused identified as Gurmukh Singh is yet to be arrested.
Manjit Singh, ex-serviceman and an auto-rickshaw operator, informed the police on Thursday that the accused Gurmakh Singh had beaten Gajjan Singh with a stick at about 10.30 pm on Wednesday night due some dispute yet to be investigated by the police.
The villagers had shifted the victim to Sudhar Civil Hospital by calling 108 Ambulance service on the fateful night from where doctors had allowed him to go home after providing necessary medical treatment.
Body of the victim was later found lying in his room at noon on Thursday, following which a formal complaint was lodged with the police.
Investigating Officer Balwinder Singh informed a probe had been launched into a sequence of events leading to the death of the victim after registering an FIR against the accused under Section 304. Further action would be taken on receipt of the postmortem report of the body, said the police.
