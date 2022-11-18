Resident booked for posting obscene photos

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

The Focal Point police on Wednesday registered a case against a man on the charges of uploading obscene pictures of a woman on social media and making an attempt to extort Rs 20 lakh from her.

The suspect had warned the woman that if money was not paid, he would upload her obscene photos on social media.

The suspect has been identified as Nirbhay Singh, a resident of Model Town, Ludhiana.

The complainant, a resident of Phase 1 Urban Estate, here, told the police that in August the suspect had called her and asked to give Rs 20 lakh else threatened to viral her obscene pictures on social media.

The suspect had categorically told the victim that if the money was not paid to him, apart from uploading the objectionable pictures on social media, he would also send the same to her family members and relatives , she said. “When I refused to give the money, the accused created a fake Instagram and Facebook account on my name whereafter adding my family members and some relatives as friends, he first uploaded my obscene photos and then also send to them. I then lodged a police complaint in September. The police after conducting probe for over two months on Wednesday registered a case against the accused,” the complainant said.

The woman alleged that the accused tried to defame her in the society, hence, strict action should be taken against him.

Investigating officer Inspector Kulwant Singh said that after registering a case under relevant Sections of the IPC and the IT Act, a further probe has been launched in the case and the accused is yet to be arrested.