Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 2

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has sealed a building on Ferozepur Road as its owner failed to deposit property tax. The workshop of a prominent sweet shop was running from the building. The MC had to recover Rs 4.99 lakh property tax from owner of the sealed property, said an MC official.

The MC’s Zonal Commissioner, Zone D, Jasdev Singh Sekhon, said a team of officials was sent to recover pending tax dues from owners of properties in the city today. The team checked 10 properties, he said. Owners of eight properties deposited tax with the civic body, he added. The MC also issued sealing notice to another building on Hambran Road, wherein a private bank was located, for not depositing property tax, he said.

