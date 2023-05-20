Resident receives threatening video call, one booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The Haibowal police yesterday registered a case against an unidentified person who posed himself as a gangster and threatened to kill a resident.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act was registered against the suspect.

Complainant Yogesh Bakshi of New Chandar Nagar told the police that on January 24, he had received a video call in which the caller had threatened to kill him. He also showed Yogesh weapons and said he would kill him with them.

Investigating officer Bittan Kumar said a probe had been launched to identify the caller.