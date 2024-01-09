Resident seeks waiver of non-completion charges on construction after 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

A city resident has penned a letter to the CM, requesting relief for the people burdened with charges for non-completion of building. These charges were imposed on those who were unable to construct their homes within the designated time frame on plots allocated to them in the areas falling under GLADA, Improvement Trust, or other authorities.

Kuldeep Singh Sohi, a resident, has written to CM Bhagwant Mann, urging a resolution and relief for the affected people. In areas under the jurisdiction of GLADA and other pertinent authorities, there exists a challenge related to charges for the non-completion of buildings.

Sohi pointed out that government authorities like GLADA and others have introduced schemes at different times to address the housing demand in various cities. Under these schemes, people were allotted residential plots, and while many managed to construct their homes within the allocated plots, some faced challenges in building their houses within the three-year timeframe due to domestic constraints, illnesses, or other reasons. After the three-year period, authorities imposed fines for non-completion of building, and now GST is also applied to these fines, he said.

He emphasised that significant fines in lakhs of rupees have been levied on those unable to complete their house construction within the stipulated time. Sohi also highlighted the variation in rules regarding charges for non-completion of buildings in GLADA, Improvement Trusts and Municipal Corporations. He urged the government to take necessary measures to provide substantial relief from excessive fines to people who couldn’t complete their house construction within the given time. Additionally, he suggested that all fines should be waived for physically challenged persons who were unable to build their houses within the timeframe.