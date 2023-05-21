Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 20

Residential areas remained the most fatal, claiming maximum lives in road accidents reported in the district during 2021, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

As many as 380 persons had lost their lives while 169 were left seriously injured in 478 road mishaps that had come on record in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, last year.

The NCRB report on “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2021”, a copy of which is with The Tribune, revealed that 141 persons had lost their lives in the road mishaps that had occurred in residential areas in the district last year.

These included 112 deaths in urban areas and 29 deaths in rural areas. While 103 males and nine females were included in the urban casualties, 27 males and two females were among those killed in the rural areas.

The other most accident-prone area remained pedestrian crossing in urban areas where 22 persons had lost their lives. These included 20 male and two females.

Spots near schools, colleges and other educational institutions were also among accident-prone areas in the district, claiming 16 lives. These included 10 in rural areas and six in urban areas. While nine male and one female were included in rural casualties, five male and one female had died in road mishaps that had occurred near educational institutions in urban areas.

Among other killer spots, areas close to religious places had claimed eight lives, four each in urban and rural areas. These included all male.

Areas near factories had claimed 29 lives, including 21 in rural areas and eight in urban areas. These included 19 male and two female in rural areas and seven male and one female in urban areas.

Two lives, both male, were also lost in accidents that had occurred near recreation places or cinema halls in urban areas of the district.

Non-specified areas had claimed 153 lives, including 87 in rural areas and 66 in urban areas of the district. These included 80 male and seven female in rural areas and 59 male and seven female in urban areas.

When it comes to the urban-rural divide, as many as 220 persons were killed in the urban areas while 160 lives were lost in road mishaps that had taken place in the rural areas of the district. The urban casualties included 200 male and 20 female while 145 male and 15 female had died in the rural areas.