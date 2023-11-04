Residents angered as MC fails to resolve sewage overflow issue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

Residents of Shiv Colony and Ishwar Colony in Dhandari Khurd have expressed frustration with the municipal corporation for its failure to address the significant issue of sewage overflow in the vicinity and on the road along the railway area. The residents had staged a protest yesterday, highlighting that the unhygienic conditions posed a serious risk of disease outbreaks. In an attempt to draw the attention of the municipal authorities during the protest, a resident even sat in the accumulated sewage on the road. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana. The residents pointed out that passing through the pooled sewage has become a challenging task. Persons who come into contact with sewage water are exposed to the risk of contracting skin infections or other diseases.

Rahul, a resident of Shiv Colony in Dhandari Khurd, said they have been enduring this issue in their area for the past five years. He urged the civic body to take necessary measures to permanently resolve the problem. Aman Chain Singh, who is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party in Dhandari Khurd, said the local residents had staged the protest on Thursday. Subsequently, the municipal corporation’s Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) reached there, and the civic body then deployed a super suction machine to clean the sewer line, he said.

On the other hand, MC’s SDO, Kamal said there is no municipal corporation sewerage system available in Ishwar Colony. He pointed out that dirty water from Ishwar Colony was flowing and pooling on the road near the railway area. He further said there is an existing municipal corporation sewerage system in Shiv Colony; however, the sewer lines are frequently blocked due to the improper disposal of plastic bags. He said that efforts were already underway to address this issue by deploying a super suction machine to clean the main sewer line.

MC’s Superintending Engineer, Ravinder Garg did not respond to phone calls.