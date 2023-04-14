Residents approach NGT over impermeable tiles

Ludhiana, April 13
Two residents of Ludhiana have filed a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the use of solid impermeable interlocking tiles on pavements in the city. The Local Bodies Department, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL), and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have been named respondents in the case.
Yogesh Maini, a resident of Prem Nagar, has alleged that MCL and LIT are covering 70-100% of the roadside area with solid impermeable interlocking concrete tiles, leaving no space for green belts or water to infiltrate into the ground. He claims that the action violates the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.
Jaskirat Singh, a resident of Model Town, has claimed that the tiles have been fixed above the road level in areas like BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, and Sector 32, leading to waterlogging during rainfall, road damage, over-exploitation of natural resources, public inconvenience, and wastage of public money. The rainwater entering the sewerage system causes unhealthy surroundings and contaminates the water. He said this was against the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. He further argued that the tiles should have been installed lower than the road level to prevent waterlogging as per the rules.
“Considering the continuous damage being done by both ULBs, we have approached the NGT with a plea to direct the replacement of solid impermeable tiles with permeable tiles or tiles with 50 per cent holes (grass pavers),” said Jaskirat Singh.
