Ludhiana residents await bioremediation of legacy waste

One month is on since the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Municipal Corporation (MC) to deposit Rs 100 crore with the District Magistrate, towards interim compensation, for its failure to comply with the solid waste management rules and other environmental norms. The NGT’s monitoring committee had highlighted in its report that around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste were accumulated at the MC’s main Jamalpur dumpsite near Kakka village.

On July 27, the civic body announced that bioremediation of the legacy waste work would be started on the site within one month. However, residents of colonies and villages located near the MC’s main Jamalpur garbage dumpsite near Kakka village are still waiting for the launch of the project to deal with huge heaps of waste.

Gurmit Singh of Kakka village said they were forced to suffer due to the huge collection of waste at the dumpsite near their village for many years. The unsanitary conditions and stink due to the garbage dump site have made the lives of people miserable.

“We demand from the government to provide us relief from the menace at the earliest,” he said.

A member of a public action committee working on environment-related issues, Col CM Lakhanpal (retd), said: “There is no improvement in waste management even now. The civic body should ensure disposal of legacy waste at the dumpsite as per the norms without any further delay. The corporation needs to take the matter seriously and ensure segregation and disposal of fresh waste also on a timely basis.”

The bioremediation project to deal with 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the MC’s main dumpsite, also known as Jamalpur dumpsite, near Kakka village, is expected to be started at the ground level next month, as per an MC official. The estimated cost of the project under the Smart City Mission is around Rs 27.17 crore. Machines to be used for the project were likely to reach the dumpsite soon, an MC official said.

MC Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said the project regarding bioremediation of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste was expected to be started at the ground level within around one month. The contractor concerned will have to complete the project within 18 months.

He said the corporation had also prepared a detailed project report to deal with the remaining 25 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the MC’s main dumpsite. The estimated cost of the proposed project was around Rs 168 crore. The file regarding the project had been sent to the Department of Local Government for approval.

Relief amount to be used for remedial measures

During the hearing in a matter related to the death of seven members of a family in a hut (jhuggi) fire incident near the MC’s main dumpsite and the civic body’s failure to comply with the solid waste management rules, the NGT on July 25 ordered the corporation to deposit Rs 100 crore with the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, towards interim compensation within one month. It has to be kept in a separate account, to be utilised for remedial measures in terms of the report and overseen by a monitoring committee. The NGT order said if the corporation was unable to make such a deposit, it might be done by the state government. It was open to the corporation to recover the amount from those contributing to the garbage or those who failed to perform their duties, as per law.

Also, the NGT order said in view of the preponderance of probabilities that the death of seven persons was attributable to the fire at the dumpsite, the corporation was liable to pay the compensation to their next of kin. The compensation was assessed at Rs 57.5 lakh. An official of the civic body said the MC kept Rs 57.5 lakh in a separate account.

Notably, the corporation’s review application against the NGT order was already dismissed by the tribunal on August 18. The fund-starved MC is now planning to move the Supreme Court.

Work likely to begin next month

