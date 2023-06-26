Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 25

A major power shutdown at Model Town and other areas, lying in Ludhiana City West Division of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), left the residents inconvenienced on Sunday.

The scheduled power cut of nine hours (8 am to 5 pm) to carry out work for bypassing some power cables for construction on a ramp near Aarti Cinema Chowk at the ongoing Elevated Road Project continued for extra three hours beyond the stipulated period. The residents in affected ares were told by PSPCL officials that as the work could not be completed, it would take some more time for the restoration of power supply.

Senior PSPCL officials claimed that the power shutdown was permitted at the specific request from projects wing of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), who had raised the issue of some power cables coming in the way of completion of a proposed ramp to the Elevated Road near Aarti Chowk.

“The workforce deployed by the NHAI agency was far too inadequate, making it literally impossible to complete the work within the period of shutdown,” said officials.

Since the entire work for power cables could not be shifted till late evening on Sunday, the work had to be stopped midway. The remaining work would be completed in coming days, which means that the residents would have to go through the ordeal of power cut again soon.

Project Director Ashok Kumar Rolaniya could not be contacted.