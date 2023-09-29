Residents bid farewell to Ganesha

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities concluded with Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday.

The festival was celebrated in various parts of the city with religious fervour. Devotees immersed the idols of Lord Ganesha in water, with the hope of him returning early next year. While most of the idols were immersed in the Sutlej, some were immersed in the Sidhwan Canal.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the festivities during the last 10 days. Although we are sad that the Ganpati leaving our house, we are already looking forward to the next year’s Mahotsav,” said Anjana, a resident of BRS Nagar.

Another city resident, Pratibha, said these ten days gave them an opportunity to socialise with other residents of their society. “I look forward to this festival every year as everyone is usually busy in their own lives, but it gives us a reason to come together,” she added.