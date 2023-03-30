Residents blame MC for ignoring dog bite cases in Urban Vihar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Residents of Urban Vihar, located near Dugri, are blaming the Municipal Corporation for ignoring their repeated complaints regarding the increasing number of dog bite cases in their area. Only yesterday, a 70-year-old man was bitten by a stray dog near a gurdwara in the area, residents said.

According to Varinder Pathak, a resident of the same area, the victim received multiple injuries from the dog. A child was also attacked by a dog in the area yesterday, but fortunately, as locals were present in proximity, they protected the child from harm, Pathak added.

Jaspal Singh Tiger, another resident, shared about a similar experience in which a stray dog had attacked a woman, leaving her with serious injuries. The dog had ripped off a part of her thigh and she had to undergo surgery and spend five days in a hospital. Despite the residents’ efforts to contact the Municipal Corporation, the officials concerned failed to catch the dog that attacked the woman, he added.

The residents had also submitted a memorandum to Municipal Council Commissioner, but to no avail. The civic body must take necessary action to ensure the safety of the people in the area, another resident said.