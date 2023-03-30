Residents blame MC for ignoring dog bite cases in Urban Vihar

Ludhiana, March 29
Residents of Urban Vihar, located near Dugri, are blaming the Municipal Corporation for ignoring their repeated complaints regarding the increasing number of dog bite cases in their area. Only yesterday, a 70-year-old man was bitten by a stray dog near a gurdwara in the area, residents said.
According to Varinder Pathak, a resident of the same area, the victim received multiple injuries from the dog. A child was also attacked by a dog in the area yesterday, but fortunately, as locals were present in proximity, they protected the child from harm, Pathak added.
Jaspal Singh Tiger, another resident, shared about a similar experience in which a stray dog had attacked a woman, leaving her with serious injuries. The dog had ripped off a part of her thigh and she had to undergo surgery and spend five days in a hospital. Despite the residents’ efforts to contact the Municipal Corporation, the officials concerned failed to catch the dog that attacked the woman, he added.
The residents had also submitted a memorandum to Municipal Council Commissioner, but to no avail. The civic body must take necessary action to ensure the safety of the people in the area, another resident said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
NATO keen to engage with India, says top official
‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...