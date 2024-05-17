Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Ludhiana, May 16
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ashok Parashar Pappi visited Ward 44 and 45 in Atam Nagar here during his campaign.
Addressing residents, he said voters of the Ludhiana constituency were aware which leader would consider and address their issues. They could easily access the person. In the past 10 years, candidates of opposition parties had only appeared during the elections and after the poll, they failed to respond to their calls.
However, the Parashar family was known throughout Ludhiana for promptly addressing and resolving issues on the spot. Individuals could contact or visit their home with their problems any time, the AAP leader said.
Ludhiana had endured significant challenges due to traditional leaders who manipulate the emotions of people. The city has consistently lagged behind in terms of development. However, by fulfilling Bhagwant Mann’s mission, the people of the city would pave the way for progress and prosperity, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement; police to reach Arvind Kejriwal’s house to probe assault case
Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members protest near Kejriwal's resi...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court today
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday
Delhi-bound Air India flight from Pune collides with tug truck before takeoff
Emergency protocols are swiftly enacted, ensuring the safety...
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...