Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Ludhiana, May 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ashok Parashar Pappi visited Ward 44 and 45 in Atam Nagar here during his campaign.

Addressing residents, he said voters of the Ludhiana constituency were aware which leader would consider and address their issues. They could easily access the person. In the past 10 years, candidates of opposition parties had only appeared during the elections and after the poll, they failed to respond to their calls.

However, the Parashar family was known throughout Ludhiana for promptly addressing and resolving issues on the spot. Individuals could contact or visit their home with their problems any time, the AAP leader said.

Ludhiana had endured significant challenges due to traditional leaders who manipulate the emotions of people. The city has consistently lagged behind in terms of development. However, by fulfilling Bhagwant Mann’s mission, the people of the city would pave the way for progress and prosperity, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Lok Sabha